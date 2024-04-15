$5,000 reward offered for information about Plain Township arson

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is looking into an arson case that happened in Plain Township, Stark County, last week.

According to authorities, Plain Township firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Harrisburg Ave. NW shortly after 1:30 a.m. on April 10. An investigation into the cause of the fire revealed it to have been intentionally set.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call the State Fire Marshal Tip Line at 800-589-2728.

State fire officials are also seeking information about six fires that were set back in March in Cuyahoga and Lake counties.

