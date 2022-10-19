$5,000 reward offered to help solve Cleveland homicide

CLEVELAND — A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night on Cleveland's East Side and police are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution of the shooter.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the shooting happened near East 91st Place and Wade Park Avenue in the city's Hough neighborhood.

Officers responding to the scene found the man on the ground in a grassy area. He had been shot multiple times. EMS treated the man at the scene and then transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the man was sitting in his vehicle in the 8800 block of Wade Park Avenue and "engaged with occupants of two other vehicles." The individuals in one of the other vehicles opened fire, striking the man.

No suspects have been announced and police are seeking tips from the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 reward may be available for information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.