5 charged for stealing millions of dollars worth of property from Northeast Ohio UPS stores

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — On Nov. 27, early in the morning, deputies from the Ashtabula County Sherrif's Office reported to an alarm activation at a United Parcel Service (UPS) in Austinburg Township to find an overhead bay door window had been broken, said officials.

Officials had reason to believe a black four-door sedan was involved in the incident and issued a BOLO or Be On the Lookout for the vehicle to surrounding areas resulting in the vehicle being stopped by the Willoughby Hills Police Department on I-90 westbound, according to police.

The five males in the vehicle, four adults and one juvenile, were in possession of a number of stolen electronics. The men were arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail and charged with receiving stolen property. The juvenile was transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

According to a news release from the Ashtabula County Sherrif's Office, this was the second break-in at the Austinburg Township UPS within the last two weeks. The first incident was on Nov. 13 and a UPS in Highland Heights was broken into on the same day.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was tracking a group of individuals from Philadelphia, PA in connection with the break-ins. Authorities believe they have stolen almost $3.5 million in property.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.

