5 die in small airplane crash in Arkansas; occupants were headed to Ohio to respond to Bedford explosion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Five people have died from a small airplane crash near a Little Rock factory shortly after taking off.

A spokesman for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said a twin-engine plane crashed Wednesday afternoon outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, a couple of miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said five people were on board the plane, and the sheriff's office said there were no survivors from the crash. The plane had departed the Little Rock airport and was headed to John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio.

The crash occurred as a line of thunderstorms moved through the Little Rock area.

The passengers on the flight were employees of CTEH, an environmental consulting firm that responds to emergency situations, according to their website.

They were flying to Ohio to respond to "an incident at the Schumann and Company Metals Plant in Bedford, Ohio," the company confirmed to News 5.

CTEH released a statement about the accident:

We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues. We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers. Dr. Paul Nony, Senior Vice President of CTEH

One person was killed and more than a dozen people were injured in an explosion at a metal foundry in Oakwood, located near Bedford, on Monday afternoon.

RELATED: More than a dozen injured; 1 killed in explosion at metal manufacturing facility near Bedford

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash, the company said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.