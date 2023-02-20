Firefighters responding to explosion at metal manufacturing facility near Bedford

Authorities responded to a manufacturing business near Bedford Monday afternoon after a massive explosion caused fires and blew debris over neighboring businesses, streets and cars.

It happened at I Schumann & Co., located in the 22500 block of Alexander Road in Oakwood. The business is a brass and bronze alloy manufacturer.

It's unclear what caused the explosion or if anyone was injured. Witnesses told News 5 there were two explosions. A small explosion happened first, and a second, stronger one happened around 2:30 p.m.

The explosion was so powerful, bricks from the building were thrown across the parking lot. The brick wall of the building was completely blown away. Bricks struck cars and nearby businesses. Debris from the explosion was blown across the street.

As of 4:23 p.m., the fire at the site was largely extinguished.

