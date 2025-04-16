5 found dead in Gallia County home

Five people were found dead in a Gallia County home Tuesday morning, according to the Gallia County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:44 a.m., the county's 911 center received a call about five unresponsive individuals in a residence on State Route 7 in Clay Township, the sheriff's office said.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the people had died in the home, and at this time, there is no suspicion of foul play, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of death is unknown, and the victims' identities are being withheld until all families are notified, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing.