5 injured after multiple shootings at private business in Euclid Saturday morning

Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 16, 2024
Five people were transported to a hospital in Euclid early Saturday morning after multiple shootings occurred, Euclid Police said.

Around 3:50 a.m., police said they responded to a private business in the 19500 block of St. Clair Avenue after multiple shootings took place at a large gathering.

Four of the people transported suffered from gunshot wounds, and one other sustained multiple injuries from the incident, police said. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and police said other injured victims may have left the scene prior to police arriving.

Other victims or anyone with information surrounding the shootings is asked to call Euclid Police at 216-289-8505.

