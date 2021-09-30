5 Northeast Ohio high school teams win Chipotle for entire season in Nick Chubb's contest

Five area high school teams will get to enjoy Chipotle every week for an entire season after winning a contest hosted by Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

As part of the Chipotle Team Meal Challenge, five high school teams in the greater Cleveland were able to win free Chipotle each week for the season by submitting a video on social media platforms.

The contest, backed by Chubb, was part of Chipotle's "Real Food For Athletes" campaign that focuses on athletes performing at their peak by providing proper nutrition.

After receiving the video submissions, five winning teams were selected:

Waynedale Girls Basketball

Kirtland Girls Soccer

Kirtland Football

Wadsworth Cross Country

Geneva Cross Country

Waynedale Girls Basketball submitted a song about why they deserved to win the contest. Kirtland Girls Soccer created a hype video for their team. Kirtland Football submitted a commercial-style video. Wadsworth submitted a walk-through of their recovery process with Chipotle and Geneva made a fun video of what they'd do for Chipotle.

The videos were judged on originality, creativity and the showcasing of Chipotle fandom and school spirit.

