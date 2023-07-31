5 teens, 13 to 17 years old, arrested shortly after alleged robbery and assualt of 18-year-old in Akron

Five teens, ranging in age from 13 to 17 years old, are facing aggravated robbery and assault charges in connection with a robbery that occurred in Akron Saturday.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was walking in the area of W. Market and Main Street when he was approached by the five teens.

The victim stated that one of the boys showed a gun while the others assaulted him and demanded his property, including his cell phone, before fleeing on foot. He suffered minor injuries during the attack, said police.

The responding officers were able to identify the teens shortly after beginning their investigation into the incident, locating them in the 700 block of Dunbar Drive.

Officers recovered a gun possibly used in the robbery during a search of the home. They were arrested without incident.

The teens have all been charged with aggravated robbery and assault and transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

