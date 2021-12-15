5 tigers at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said Wednesday that five of its tigers have tested positive for COVID-19, with three of those exhibiting mild symptoms of the virus.

According to the zoo, the tigers were tested after three of the animals started coughing and sneezing over the weekend.

The zoo said it's unsure how the tigers contracted the virus. The tigers who displayed symptoms are improving.

"While there has been no evidence of animal-to-human transmission of COVID-19 in zoos, Rosebrough Tiger Passage will be temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution until the tigers fully recover," the zoo said.

