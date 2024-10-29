5-year-old allegedly starts house fire Monday afternoon, Canton Fire says

Monday afternoon, Canton firefighters were dispatched to a home where a 5-year-old allegedly set a fire, Canton Fire said.

Around 3:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a residential fire on Greenfield Avenue SW, Canton Fire said. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire coming from the second story of the home.

Everyone in the home was found to have evacuated the home before the department's arrival, Canton Fire said.

The fire was extinguished, and during their investigation, Canton Fire said it was found that a 5-year-old started a fire in a second-floor bedroom.

Canton Fire said the home was heavily damaged and unable to be occupied, and the Red Cross was called to help the family.

No one was injured in the fire.