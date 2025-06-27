5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car, Mansfield Police say

Mansfield Police detectives are investigating the death of a 5-year-old child Thursday who authorities say was left in a hot car.

According to Mansfield Police Chief Jason Bammann, officers responded to the 50 block of Wood Street for an unconscious child.

EMS transported the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the chief said.

"Detectives are currently working the case as this appears the young boy was left in the vehicle during the extreme heat today," Bammann said.

No charges have been filed. The case has been referred to the Richland County Prosecutor's Office.

No further information has been released.