50 violent offenders arrested, 5 firearms confiscated in Cleveland during 'Operation Clean Sweep'

CLEVELAND — From Aug. 26 through Sept. 28, the Cleveland Division of Police partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to track down wanted violent individuals during "Operation Clean Sweep," according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

The release states that "Operation Clean Sweep" resulted in 50 violent offenders being apprehended and five firearms being confiscated. The individuals were identified by the City of Cleveland by each of the five Cleveland Police Neighborhood District’s Violent Crime Reduction Teams, the Gang Impact Unit and Narcotics Task Forces as top contributors to acts of violence.

"Individuals arrested in this operation were wanted for violent offenses including aggravated murder, felonious assault (shooting), aggravated robbery, drug trafficking, aggravated burglary, rape and kidnapping," the release states.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb thanks Cleveland Police and the other agencies for making "our streets are safer than they were a month ago."

"This operation is a perfect example of how we leverage our partnerships and work collaboratively for a safer Cleveland," Bibb said. "We are grateful for the hard work of everyone involved in this effort.”

Here is an extensive list of the units, agencies and task forces who partnered with the Cleveland Division of Police during "Operation Clean Sweep":

The Narcotics Unit, the Real Time Crime Center, the SWAT Unit, the Fugitive Unit, the Gang Impact Unit, all five Cleveland Police District Violent Crime, Reduction Teams, the Vice Units, the Community Services Units, the Heroin Involved Death Investigation Team, the Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force, the Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Cleveland Division of Police reminds citizens to report illegal or suspicious activity by calling 216-621-1234.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.