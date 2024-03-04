50-year-old man dies while in custody after being arrested at traffic stop

Early Sunday morning, a man died from a medical emergency after being arrested by Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department Deputies, authorities said.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Boliver Road. At that time, the 50-year-old man was placed under arrest by the deputies for narcotics offense(s), authorities said.

While in custody, the man suffered a medical emergency, causing the deputies to have to administer Narcan, authorities said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The incident is still under investigation, and no other details are available at this time.