50-year-old man dies while in custody after being arrested at traffic stop

Early Sunday morning, a man died from a medical emergency after being arrested by Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department Deputies, authorities said.
Around 12:30 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Boliver Road. At that time, the 50-year-old man was placed under arrest by the deputies for narcotics offense(s), authorities said.
While in custody, the man suffered a medical emergency, causing the deputies to have to administer Narcan, authorities said.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
The incident is still under investigation, and no other details are available at this time.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.