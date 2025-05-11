52-year-old dead after being stabbed in Akron

A 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing occurred in Akron, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Cromwell Drive for a report of a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival, they located the man who suffered from critical injuries.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The person who allegedly stabbed the man is known to the victim and fled the scene, police said.

The stabbing is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.