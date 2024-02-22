53-year-old man sentenced to 25 years for scheme that involved smuggling cocaine in hollowed-out computer

A 53-year-old man was sentenced to over two decades in prison for his part in a scheme to smuggle cocaine and large sums of money to and from Cleveland inside hollowed-out desktop computers.

Curtis Anderson was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of supervised release for participating in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.

In June of 2021, Curtis Anderson's coconspirator, Earl King, boarded a flight from Cleveland to Brownsville, Texas, when law enforcement searched his checked bag and found $154,000 inside a hollowed-out desktop computer, authorities said.

Several days later, law enforcement seized a UPS parcel containing about 11 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a similar hollowed-out desktop computer tower, authorities said.

Police searched King's apartment and seized several cellphones that contained texts saying that King, Anderson, and others were all participating in a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine across the U.S.-Mexican border near Brownsville, then ship the cocaine back up to Cleveland, authorities said.

After reviewing the cellphone evidence, authorities said that Anderson's role consisted of providing the money for King to travel to the border and purchase the cocaine, providing the Cleveland address to where it should be shipped, and then distributing the cocaine in Cleveland.

King and Gochett both pleaded guilty, authorities said. King was sentenced to 180 months and prison, and Gochett was sentenced to 100 months.