55-year-old man fatally shoots himself, found in house fire

The Cleveland Fire Department found the bodies of one man and three dogs when responding to a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., units arrived at a duplex on West 84th Street and found that all three floors of the home were on fire, authorities said.

Firefighters removed a 55-year-old man from the home, and EMS transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Authorities said they believe the man started the fire before fatally shooting himself.

Additionally, three dogs were found in the home, all of which died from gunshot wounds.

