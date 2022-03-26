55-year-old man on bicycle dies after getting hit by car

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a 55-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a suspected drunk driver Friday evening in Summit County's Springfield Township.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. near U.S. 224 and Kubler Trail.

Witnesses told troopers the bicyclist attempted to cross the U.S. 224 and was hit by a 2017 Honda Accord. The car's driver was identified as a 60-year-old Akron man, OSHP said.

The Honda's driver remained at the scene of the crash and troopers on scene determined he had been driving impaired. Authorities didn't say if any charges were filed.

“This is such a preventable tragedy” said OSHP Lieutenant Ganley. “If you plan on drinking, please designate a sober driver.”

The matter remains under investigation.

