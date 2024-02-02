Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

56-year-old man dead after tragic accident at Lake County landfill, police say

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 10:24:18-05

The Lake County Sherrif's Office is investigating the death of a 56-year-old man at a landfill in Painesville Township Thursday.

According to police, shortly after 11:30 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lake County Solid Waste Facility on Blasé Nemeth Road for a pedestrian accident where they found the man unresponsive on the ground.

Officers found during a preliminary investigation that the victim was outside of the dump truck he was operating, preparing to offload a container of garbage when a gust of wind caused dirt and debris to blow towards him, causing him to take cover on the passenger side of his truck. At the same time, a dump truck was backing in, striking the victim due to not seeing him behind his vehicle.

Officers performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived; however, the victim succumbed to his injuries prior to arriving at the hospital.

According to police, evidence suggests that the incident was a tragic accident, and it is still under investigation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Watch This Weekend East Palestine: One Year Later