56-year-old man dead after tragic accident at Lake County landfill, police say

The Lake County Sherrif's Office is investigating the death of a 56-year-old man at a landfill in Painesville Township Thursday.

According to police, shortly after 11:30 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lake County Solid Waste Facility on Blasé Nemeth Road for a pedestrian accident where they found the man unresponsive on the ground.

Officers found during a preliminary investigation that the victim was outside of the dump truck he was operating, preparing to offload a container of garbage when a gust of wind caused dirt and debris to blow towards him, causing him to take cover on the passenger side of his truck. At the same time, a dump truck was backing in, striking the victim due to not seeing him behind his vehicle.

Officers performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived; however, the victim succumbed to his injuries prior to arriving at the hospital.

According to police, evidence suggests that the incident was a tragic accident, and it is still under investigation.