5PM: Trinity Cathedral tolls bells for 1 million U.S. COVID-19 victims

CLEVELAND — At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Trinity Cathedral, the cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio, is remembering the deaths of one million Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic by tolling the cathedral bell for one hour.

Watch a livestream of the bell-tolling at 5 p.m. in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

"The cathedral bell will toll for an hour to signify love and solidarity for the victims and their families," states a news release from Trinity Cathedral.

Select churches in the diocese, which has 80 parishes in northern Ohio, will also toll their bells at 5 p.m.

“Each and every death here in the U.S. and around the world from COVID-19 has a lasting impact,” said The Very Rev. Bernard J. Owens, dean of the cathedral. “Each of these people was a daughter, a son, a parent, a brother, a sister and a special friend. To have lost so many, over six million in the world currently, has an impact on all of us and we commend these lives to God."

Following the bell tolling, there will be a service of Choral Evensong, a traditional Anglican service led by members of the cathedral choir.

The bell tolling and Evensong service will also be streamed on the cathedral's website and Facebook page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.