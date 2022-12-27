6 die in Newcomerstown house fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — The Christmas holiday took a dark turn early Monday morning when six people died in a house fire in Newcomerstown.

According to Mayor Pat Cadle, police and firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Spaulding Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed in flames, the mayor said.

Multiple agencies were called in to render mutual aid.

It was later discovered that six people perished in the blaze, the Tuscarawas Medical Examiner's Office said.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined and is currently under investigation.

Watch live and local news any time:

Healthy Ways

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.