6 displaced following house fire in Cleveland's Little Italy

The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a fire that left six people without a home in Little Italy Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, it happened in the 1900 block of East 123rd Street.

The specific cause of the fire is unknown but preliminary information indicates it may have been electrical.

Smoke alarms alerted everyone in the home, and all six were able to make it out of the structure safely. The Red Cross is assisting everyone.

Cleveland Fire Battalion Chief Tom Lally stressed the importance of smoke detectors.

“Working smoke alarms got them up and got them out,” he said.

The damages to the home are estimated to be around $50,000.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.