6 more arrests made in connection to street takeovers

The Cleveland Division of Police announced six suspects have been arrested in connection with the street takeovers on Sept. 28-29.

According to police, the following individuals have been charged:



Ali Zahid Jumma Al Jubainawi, 19, of Akron

Duane Thomas Sanders Jr., 22, of Cleveland

Noah Scott Painting, 20, of Brunswick

Robert Hezekiah Polk, 18, of North Canton

Imari Tylonic Cross, 22, of North Canton

David Goldwin, 23, of Independence

The charges they face include Aggravated Riot, Tampering with Evidence, Disruption of Public Service and Possession of Criminal Tools and Obstruction of Official Business.

In September, a street takeover on Interstate 90 left drivers shocked and scared to be out overnight after causing traffic disruptions.

Party bus driver met with masked mob in street takeover on Interstate 90

RELATED: 'I had 12 passengers panicking': Party bus driver met with masked mob in street takeover on Interstate 90

The total number of arrests made in the street takeovers is now 15.

Police say an arrest warrant is active for Ethan James Yovanno, 20, of Parma Heights, in connection to the takeovers.

Officials ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5474 or email police@clevelandohio.gov.

News 5 Investigative Reporter Tara Morgan sat down for an exclusive 1-on-1 with Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd to discuss the dangers of the takeovers and steps to stop them.

'This is a priority'; Exclusive 1-on-1 with Cleveland's police chief about dangerous car meets and takeovers

RELATED: 'This is a priority': Exclusive 1-on-1 with Cleveland's police chief about dangerous car meets and takeovers

The city of Columbus had a massive crackdown on illegal street racing in early October.

News 5 traveled to Columbus to see how they did it.

What Cleveland is learning from Columbus's success stopping street takeovers

RELATED: Columbus arrested hundreds after massive street takeover. Why has Cleveland only arrested 3?