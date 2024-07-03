6-year-old boy dead after attacked by family dog in Lorain

A 6-year-old boy has died after being attacked by a family dog Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Around 4 p.m., Lorain Police were called to a home on E. 31st Street after the 6-year-old was attacked, police said.

Officials were notified that the child was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

News 5 has a crew on the scene who saw multiple dogs being taken from the home by the Friendship Animal Protective League, who police said responded to the scene and helped with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.