60 residents displaced after Akron apartment building partially collapses

AKRON, Ohio — Sixty residents of an apartment building on South Main Street in Akron were displaced after it partially collapsed on Sunday.

"We stayed there from Sunday to Thursday. Nothing happened. We were safe, walking around, jumping up and down the floors, whatever we were doing, you know, and they just came around and threw us out," said Theresa Halaek.

The city told residents they had to evacuate after the building partially collapsed.

“I heard it falling Sunday afternoon, about 4 p.m.," said Halaek. "Two seconds later, I was up looking out my window. I [saw] a bunch of bricks on the sidewalk.”

The City of Akron released a statement regarding the collapse,

On Monday, Feb. 10, Summit County Division of Building Standards conducted a structural assessment and recommended the sidewalk and street parking be closed off and the building be condemned due to severe structural integrity concerns.



On Thursday, Feb.13, 2025, following further deterioration and additional debris falling from the structure, the Summit County Division of Building Standards deemed the building to be an imminent danger to residents and the surrounding community. Based on the County’s report as well as discovering a non-functioning fire panel at the building, the Fire Department and City Service Director deemed it to be an unsafe building, and the Fire Chief issued an immediate evacuation order for all residents of the building.



After the evacuation order on Thursday, Feb. 13, the City of Akron coordinated transportation provided by Metro RTA to get those residents who had no other accommodations to an overnight shelter. The owner estimates there are approximately 60 residents residing in the 51-unit apartment building who are impacted. Most have already found temporary housing, and several agencies are working to assist the remaining displaced residents. The City of Akron

Still, some residents like Joseph Formosa contacted News 5, concerned that they were now homeless and had no long-term plan to help them find housing.

“We've all paid rent and have no money, no means of anything. I have 15 cents in my pocket," said Formosa.

The Peter Maurin Center in Akron is where the residents of the building were transported to. Director David Churbock told me several city departments, including the mayor's office and the fire department, called them asking if they could stay open— which are extra nights.

"We all care about them. That's why we decided to stay open," Churbock said.

The Peter Maurin Center could remain open until Friday. As for a long-term solution, the city did not return News 5's call Friday night to address that question.

Residents in need can call 2-1-1 for assistance with resources 24/7. The Emergency Overnight Shelter located at 111 East Voris St. will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting Friday, Feb. 14-18. They are seeking volunteers. Anyone interested can find more information here.