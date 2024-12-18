Watch Now
61-year-old woman dies while trying to rescue dog from frozen pond

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted

A 61-year-old woman is dead after falling through ice on a pond while trying to rescue her dog, the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was discovered in the pond on her property after family members went to her house to check on her Tuesday after not hearing from her since Friday, the sheriff's office said.

Surveillance footage on her property showed that one of her dogs had fallen through the ice, and while attempting to rescue the dog, she too fell through the ice, the sheriff's department said.

The state of the dog is unknown at this time.

