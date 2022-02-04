62-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old woman Thursday.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Douse Avenue for a reported assault. When police arrived, they found the woman down on the ground and bleeding from stab wounds to the throat and body.

Cleveland EMS took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not released an official cause of death.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed a man leaving the woman's house around the time the stabbing happened. A person of interest has been identified, but no further information has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

