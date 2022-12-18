63-year-old woman found deceased in Mentor house fire early Sunday morning

MENTOR, Ohio — At 1:58 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Mentor Fire department arrived to the scene of a home on fire in the 7100 block of Mentor Avenue finding 63-year-old Julie Insley inside after an aggressive fire attack and primary search, according to the Mentor Fire Department.

Insley was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were found in the home, officials say.

According to the Mentor Fire Department, a neighbor called in and reported heavy black smoke Sunday morning. Four Mentor Fire Stations and Willoughby Fire Station #1 responded to the initial alarm and were supported by Mentor police at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner responded to the scene and the State's Fire Marshall Office was contacted as well.

The Mentor Fire Investigation Unit is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

