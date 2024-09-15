67-year-old man shot, killed by 23-year-old son Sunday morning

Early Sunday morning, a 67-year-old man was fatally shot by his 23-year-old son in Painesville, according to Painesville Police.

Around 12:53 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Sanford Street for a report of a shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, they found the 67-year-old inside the residence, police said. The son was detained at the scene and transported to the Painesville Police Department, where he was interviewed and charged with murder.

He has since been transported to the Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bond until his arraignment in Painesville Municipal Court, scheduled for Monday, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.