69-year-old man dead after woman crashes into Stark County restaurant

A 69-year-old man is dead after an 81-year-old woman crashed into a building in Canton Friday morning, according to Jackson Township police.

Around 11:55 a.m., the woman was pulling into a parking spot at Angello's 2 Go when she drove through the front of the building, police said.

The 69-year-old man was pinned between the vehicle and the counter, police said. He was extricated and transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

The 81-year-old woman told police she thought she was pressing on the brake pedal but still had her foot on the gas pedal.

No other patrons were injured in the crash, and the woman was treated on the scene and released, police said.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor, and the crash is still under investigation. Police said charges are pending at this time.