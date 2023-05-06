69-year-old pilot injured in small plane crash in Sandusky County

A 69-year-old pilot from Port Clinton in Ottawa County was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon after the single-engine plane he was flying crashed in a field in Sandusky County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the pilot was flying a 1964 Piper PA-29-140 Cherokee and started experiencing engine problems just before 1 p.m.

The pilot attempted to head back to the Sandusky County Regional Airport but crashed in a field about half a mile northeast of it.

OSHP

The pilot sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Saint Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Authorities said the pilot is in stable condition.

OSHP

The crash remains under investigation, and the FAA has been notified, authorities said.

