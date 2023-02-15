7 PM: East Palestine residents, mayor to attend town hall meeting about train derailment

City officials and residents of East Palestine plan to attend a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the ongoing cleanup efforts following a train derailment on Feb. 3.

The meeting will be held at the East Palestine High School, 360 W. Grant St., at 7 p.m. inside the gymnasium.

You can watch it in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Residents will be able to express their health concerns about the derailment and chemical burn during a question-and-answer session.

CLICK HERE to read more of News 5's coverage of the East Palestine train derailment.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.