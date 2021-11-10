7-year-old Bay Village boy may be youngest person to perform backflip on BMX bike

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — If you're the parent of young kids, you know all too well fighting boredom during the lockdown was a daily struggle. So, when parents in Bay Village gave their young son a BMX bike to burn off energy, they’d just hope it stick and keep him occupied. Well it has, and it turns out he may be something of a child prodigy on wheels.

“So, thank God we found that outlet for him where he’s able to thrive and be successful,“ said Bay Village resident Keir Kurinsky.

Bay Village’s Huck Kurinsky is believed to be the youngest person ever to perform a backflip on a BMX bike. Huck first got on a bike when he was three but really ramped up his riding during the pandemic.

And long before he was born, Huck’s parents had a helping hand in getting the skate park he now practices at up and running in the neighborhood.

So, what started off as just something to do during the pandemic turned into a year-and-half-long mission to accomplish a backflip on his BMX bike.

The then-6-year-old accomplished the feat last month in California. Huck said his favorite part was "going upside down." And when it comes to sticking the landing, he said, "You gotta commit."

The now 7-year-old practices around town, competes nationally and rides like a seasoned pro.

“Enough people came up to me to say your son is really talented and I hope you recognize that,” Keir Kurinsky said.

The boy has hopes of one day representing his hometown and country on the world’s biggest stage.

Huck said he hope to, “be a BMXer and be in the Olympics."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.