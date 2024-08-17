Watch Now
7-year-old boy dead after hit-skip; police asking for help locating vehicle

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-skip that left a 7-year-old boy dead Friday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m., the boy was riding his skateboard in the driveway of a parking lot on the 16000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland when a large SUV with tinted windows struck him and dragged him under the vehicle, police said.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call
the Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5295 or 216-621-1234.

