Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

7-year-old boy shot, injured in Akron Saturday morning

Akron Police Department
News 5
Akron Police Department
Posted

A 7-year-old boy was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Akron, according to Akron police.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Wildwood Avenue for a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, they located the 7-year-old and transported him to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown; however, preliminary information suggests a neighbor in an upstairs apartment fired shots, and at least one bullet penetrated the floor, striking the boy, police said.

During a search of the upstairs apartment, police did not find any occupants but found a bullet hole in the floor, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.