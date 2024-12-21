7-year-old boy shot, injured in Akron Saturday morning

A 7-year-old boy was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Akron, according to Akron police.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Wildwood Avenue for a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, they located the 7-year-old and transported him to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown; however, preliminary information suggests a neighbor in an upstairs apartment fired shots, and at least one bullet penetrated the floor, striking the boy, police said.

During a search of the upstairs apartment, police did not find any occupants but found a bullet hole in the floor, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.