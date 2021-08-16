74-year-old woman doing yard work among several hurt in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left several people injured on Monday, including a woman who was working in her yard.

It happened in the 9800 block of Marietta Avenue.

According to police, a car pulled up to a group of people playing basketball in the street and "gunfire was exchanged."

A 74-year-old woman doing yard work was hit in the crossfire. A 19-year-old man, who was in the street, was struck. Additionally, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, who were in the car, were also hit.

The conditions of the individuals shot are unknown. No additional information has been released.

The matter remains under investigation.

