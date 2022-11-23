76-year-old man dies in Cleveland fire

CLEVELAND — A house fire on Cleveland's East Side late Tuesday night resulted in the death of a 76-year-old man, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

According to authorities, the fire happened on East 143rd Street near Aspinwall Avenue in the city's South-Collinwood neighborhood.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Fatal Fire on E.143 south of Aspinwall in 6th Battalion. Cause of fire under investigation. No firefighter injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/rpYcSEBnII — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 23, 2022

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The name of the man hasn't been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

