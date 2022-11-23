Watch Now
76-year-old man dies in Cleveland fire

Posted at 6:21 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 06:22:48-05

CLEVELAND — A house fire on Cleveland's East Side late Tuesday night resulted in the death of a 76-year-old man, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

According to authorities, the fire happened on East 143rd Street near Aspinwall Avenue in the city's South-Collinwood neighborhood.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The name of the man hasn't been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

