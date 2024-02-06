78-year-old man indicted on vehicular homicide charge for crash that killed beloved Lakewood baker

A 78-year-old man has been indicted on charges related to the crash that killed a beloved Lakewood baker in December.

Cassandra Fear, a confectioner from Lakewood known for creating amazing sweet treats out of her shop, Fear's Confections, on Madison Avenue, died on Dec. 16 in a crash in Cleveland on West 130th Street.

According to Cleveland Police, Fear was involved in a multi-vehicle crash with a parked vehicle. When she got out of her car, she was fatally struck by another automobile. She died at the scene.

Monday, Gus Blavos was indicted on one count of failure to stop after an accident and one count of vehicular homicide.

Fear was well-known in Northeast Ohio and featured on News 5 several times. Once for her cupcakes made to protest former president Donal Trump, another time for her "Game of Thrones" chocolates, and yet another time for standing firm in the height of the pandemic.

