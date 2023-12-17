Watch Now
41-year-old woman dead after struck by vehicle

Posted at 4:13 PM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 16:13:51-05

A 41-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night, according to Cleveland Police.

The woman was involved in a multi-vehicle crash with a parked car on West 130th Street, and upon exiting her vehicle, she was struck by another car, police said.

Police and EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced her dead.

No further information is available at this time, and police said the incident is still under investigation.

