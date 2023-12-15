78-year-old veteran earns his degree 60 years after enrolling at Tri-C

CLEVELAND — Proud graduates from Cuyahoga Community College walked the stage tonight at the Wolstein Center. This Fall, Tri-C celebrated its 60th anniversary.

One of tonight's graduates has been enrolled in the college through all those years. Thursday night, John Loas was dressed in his graduation best, posing for keepsake photos alongside fellow graduates of the Fall class of 2023.

"This here, I've been wanting this Sept. 7, 1963, to now. And it's 2023, and I think I've done very well for myself," said 78-year-old Loas.

Loas didn't know if he'd ever get a chance to wear a cap and gown. Years ago, his college education was interrupted when he served in the Army and then started a family.

"My kids said, 'Dad, you're not going to graduate, are you really?' And I said, 'I'm working on it,'" said Loas.

When life got busy, John found time to take Tri-C classes when he could, "I got an A in the course I took the math course I took, it's mathematical explorations that's what it was."

As he prepares to walk the stage Thursday night, all those years of hard work will be summed up with a diploma.

"John Loas! Started here 60 years ago," said Dr. Michael Baston, President of Cuyahoga Community College, as he celebrated John from the podium.

Baston continued, "he was here on the first day of classes and he's here now. And he's about to walk across this stage and receive an Associate of Art degree."

"My wife got a very large photo album for it to put the picture in there and the degree so it's going to hang right so everybody can see it when they walk in the house," said Loas.

The Pomp and Circumstance celebrate perseverance, and another item achieved off his long bucket list.

"It was on my bucket list, and once you have something on your bucket list, you do it," said Loas.