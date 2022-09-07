8 men charged for trafficking kilograms of cocaine in 3 Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — Eight men were charged with operating a drug trafficking organization that spread cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio.

The following men were charged with distributing kilogram quantities of cocaine:

Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza, 40, Orrville

Alejandro Jesus Quezada, 33, Louisville

Adrian Nava Marquez, 32, Canton

Luis Soto-Perez, 27, Massillon

Isidro Gutierrez-Meraz, 32, Orrville

Isidro Gutierrez-Cuevas, 56, Orrville,

Vicente Guzman-Bernal, 37, Dover

Joshua Nagle, 40, Canton

In March 2020, federal, state and local law enforcement began investigating a drug trafficking organization led by Gomez-Araiza, the release said. It is alleged that the other seven members of the organization received shipments of cocaine, facilitated numerous drug transactions and shipped the proceeds across the state of Ohio.

Eight agencies were involved in the case.

