AKRON, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy died Saturday morning after being struck by a northbound vehicle while crossing Massillon Road near Faye Road, according to Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Murphy Jr.

Police said officers arrived at the scene at 10:40 a.m. Akron's Accident Reconstruction Unit is still investigating, but did not find any indication that the driver was impaired, nor was speed a factor.

The boy died at Akron Children's Hospital.

This is a developing story.