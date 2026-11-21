AKRON, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy died Saturday morning after being struck by a northbound vehicle while crossing Massillon Road near Faye Road, according to Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Murphy Jr.
Police said officers arrived at the scene at 10:40 a.m. Akron's Accident Reconstruction Unit is still investigating, but did not find any indication that the driver was impaired, nor was speed a factor.
The boy died at Akron Children's Hospital.
This is a developing story.
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