80-year-old man injured after his pickup truck collides with train at crossing

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a train that happened Friday afternoon in Richland County.

According to authorities, it happened around 2 p.m. on Settlement East Road, west of Horning Road in Sharon Township.

Authorities said an 80-year-old man from Shelby was driving a 2014 Ford pickup truck when it crossed the tracks and collided with a CSX train.

The man was flown to a hospital in Columbus for treatment; his condition is unknown, authorities said. A passenger in the truck was treated at the scene and released.

The area was closed down for several hours while crews worked the scene.

The matter remains under investigation.

