850 days in the shelter: Wayne County Dog Shelter dealing with overcrowding issues

WAYNE CO. — Like many Northeast Ohio shelters, Wayne County numbers are beyond typical capacity.

The shelter holds about 50 dogs comfortably, but that number has increased to about 70. That doesn't include the more than 125 people who are waiting to surrender their dogs to the shelter.

Dog Warden and Shelter Director Katelyn Lehman said the overcrowding started about three years ago. She says financial challenges and a downward trend in adoptions are why more dogs have entered the shelter.

"Whether its having to take care of their own needs first or the pet care is always a concern," Lehman said.

Both of those trends have led to longer stays for some dogs.

Stray Athena has been at the shelter for about 850 days. It baffles Shelter Technician Summer Foss as to why she hasn't been adopted yet.

"Sometime the best ones wait for last," she said. "That seems to be the case with her."

The shelter is making changes to find dogs like Athena, their forever home. It's relying on the power of social media to feature dogs available for adoption. The shelter is looking for more people to become foster pet parents.

Changes have also been made to address the overcrowding issues. More volunteers have been brought on and a pet supplies pantry has opened to help those on the surrender list still care for their pets. Still, Lehman says she could see the shelter needing to expand in the coming years.

There's plenty to celebrate at the shelter, too. There's been over 200 adoptions and Lehman is hoping more people will take part.

"We're really thankful for those families who were able to open their homes to a new animal," she said.

To take a look at some of the adoptable dogs or learn how to foster a pet, CLICK HERE.