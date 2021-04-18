8th grade teacher at Sandy Valley Local Schools arrested, charged with rape

MAGNOLIA, Ohio — A 39-year-old East Sparta man was arrested on Friday and charged with sex crimes, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office. That man, Jason Neading, was an 8th grade teacher at Sandy Valley Local Schools.

Neading was arrested around 9 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the Stark County Jail on one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition, both felony charges.

According to Sandy Valley Local School District Superintendent David J. Fischer, the alleged incident was not school-related.

"He was a teacher in our district who has submitted his resignation. We have cooperated with the Stark County Sheriff with their investigation and understand the allegation was not school-related," Fischer said.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800 or the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.