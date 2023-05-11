9 Norfolk Southern railcars carrying non-hazardous materials derail in PA near East Palestine

Several railcars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed Wednesday night in New Castle, Pennsylvania, about 30 minutes from East Palestine. None of the cars were carrying hazardous materials and no injuries were reported.

The New Castle Fire Department said nine out of more than 200 railcars went off the tracks at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The cars that derailed were carrying paraffin wax, salt and soybeans, officials said; there were no hazardous materials on the derailed cars.

No evacuations or shelter orders were issued, and there is no threat to the public, according to the Lawrence County Department of Public Safety.

In early February, 38 Norfolk Southern cars derailed in East Palestine, 11 carrying hazardous chemicals, with some spilling into nearby waterways. The U.S., the state of Ohio and residents near the crash have all filed lawsuits against Norfolk Southern over the derailment.

View continuing coverage on the East Palestine derailment here.

