9-year-old boy dead after crash in Geauga County

A 9-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon after a crash on State Route 608 in Hamden Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Just before 1:30 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 39-year-old woman, traveled partially off of the West side of the road before traveling left of center, striking a black Kia Telluride, OSHP said.

Five occupants in the Chevrolet were transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said. The sixth occupant, the 9-year-old boy, was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Kia was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, OSHP said.