9-year-old Lodi girl praised for helping woman hurt on a morning walk

LODI, Ohio — A 9-year-old girl in Lodi has been recognized for helping a woman who was seriously injured during a morning walk.

“The Lord was providing, and just got me through it,” said Connie Seal.

Every morning, Connie Seal starts her day with a walk around her neighborhood.

“My daughter is always cautioning, I live down on the corner, and she said mom just walk here on the street. Don’t be venturing around,” said Seal.

But Seal said she had other plans on October 19.

“I did venture a little bit further than I normally do,” said Seal.

Now, Seal is using a walker to help her get around over the next six to eight weeks after she said she stumbled over her shoes and ended up cracking her kneecap.

“They’re hoping it will knit back together, and so I have to keep my leg immobile,” said Seal.

Before Seal fell, she said she remembers seeing a young girl waiting at the bus stop near North Market Street and Wooster Street.

Little did Seal know that 9-year-old Brayla Neel would be the first person to come to her rescue.

“I just stopped all the cars and ran over,” said Neel.

News 5’s Remi Murrey asked Neel what was running through her mind when she saw Seal fall.

“It reminded me of my great grandpa when he fell, so I was just like I have to go over and help,” said Neel.

Eventually more people came to help seal like Officer Calvin Young.

“I didn’t really understand what was going on, so I went to check on her and that’s when I saw Ms. Seal on the ground, and Brayla standing with her, taking to her,” said Young.

News 5’s Remi Murrey asked Seal what her reaction was when she saw Brayla Neel show up out of all people.

“It really touched my heart,” said Seal. “I thought that was so thoughtful.”

On that same day, Neel was recognized by Lodi Police Department for her quick response, which Neel said was exciting because she said she was the first one to get one of them.

Now, Young hopes Neel will be an example for others to follow.

“She saw someone hurt, and she acted in a calm manner. She didn’t have to do that. That wasn’t required of her to do that, but she saw someone in need, and she jumped at the chance to help them,” said Young.

“I think that was a real blessing,” said Seal.