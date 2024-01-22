90-year-old grocery chain soon to be down to one location

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A longtime family-owned grocery chain in Stark County will soon be down to one location. Fishers Foods announced it’s closing its Perry Township store in several weeks.

The grocery store located on Tuscarawas St. W and Whipple Ave NW has served families in the neighborhood for generations.

“My grandma lived right up the street and used to walk here. I raised my kids from the time they were little, pushing them around in the cart, getting those little tea cookies they gave them every time they came in. It’s just sad,” said customer Kathy Lipster.

Another customer named Phyllis added, “I was born in the 60s and this has been here. Fishers has been here since [at least] the 1960s, since I remember.”

When the Perry Township store closes on Feb. 2, the Fulton Drive location, also home to the company’s headquarters, will be the lone remaining store. The closure comes as the company celebrates 90 years in the grocery business.

“There are other stores reasonably close. But I still hate to see a business go out,” said customer Bill Smith of the Perry Township closure.

“It’s the closest location. I won’t have anything but Walmart and Giant Eagle, since this is closing,” added customer Mike Gill.

The store sits less than one mile from a Walmart Supercenter and a Giant Eagle Supermarket and just minutes from a Marc’s Store. Some believe the competition with big box stores, along with the pressure of inflation, contributed to lower sales for Fishers Foods.

“Everything costs more and if they can save a bit more money going down the road to Walmart where prices are cheaper, I think people are doing that,” said Michael Goldberg, an associate professor of design and innovation at the Case Western Weatherhead School of Management.

He explained larger scale stores benefit from casting a larger net to find the best deals in the supply chain, as well as more sophisticated logistics systems to transport goods across the country.

“It’s more challenging for Fishers Foods that has two and now one location to get that same kind of buying power,” Goldberg said.

The following statement was posted on Fishers Foods’ social media Friday:

“As a family, Fishers Foods has made the difficult decision to close our location at 4401 Tuscarawas Street West. While this decision was not easy for the Fisher Family to make, we remain committed to our customers and this community.

"Since being founded in 1933, Fishers was built on the beliefs that it would play a vital role in the community, support Canton area initiatives and most importantly meet the needs of the individuals we have the honor of serving.

"While our future may look different, our mission is to be better and improve all aspects of operations. We are going back to our roots to ensure the best local shopping experience leading with quality, customer service and competitive pricing. The plan is to invest back into the Fulton Fishers and re-establish ourselves.”

The company said it was working closely with the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 880, which represents the majority of the several dozen employees at the Perry Township store.

UFCW Local 880 plans to meet with Fishers Foods leadership this week to discuss next steps.

"Our members have seniority rights to move to the remaining Fishers store on Fulton Drive in Jackson Township,” said union president Miles Anderson in a statement. “Additionally, we have negotiated severance agreements in almost all our union contracts, including with Fisher Foods, to support our members in such situations."

Anderson also praised the company’s impact in the community and encouraged customers to continue patronizing the locally-owned company.

"Fisher Foods has been providing good wages, benefits and healthcare for years. They are a reputable employer,” he said. “As they concentrate their efforts on the Fulton Drive location, we encourage the public to continue supporting this local business. Shopping at Fisher Foods is an investment in our community and in a company that values its workers."

While some shoppers told News 5 they’d likely buy groceries at a closer store, others said they’ll remain loyal to Fishers Foods and plan to visit the Fulton location.

“I love the deli, I like the family-owned business. It’s been a big part of my life for a very long time. I’m going to miss it,” said Lipster.

Fishers Foods announced a 20% discount storewide starting Monday, with deeper discounts as the location approaches its expected closure date on Feb. 2.