911 caller admits to shooting, killing roommate in Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Bay Village police confirmed to News 5 that one person is dead after a shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Bassett Road.

Westlake Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are also assisting Bay Village police with the investigation.

In a 911 call sent to News 5, the caller admitted to dispatchers that she shot her roommate after she said he was attacking her.

"I just shot my roommate, he’s been attacking me all night," said the 911 caller.

"Is he breathing?" asked the dispatcher.

"I don’t know," the 911 caller said. "I left because I was afraid he was going to try and grab the gun. I was trying to get to my neighbors house."

Bay Village police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:07 a.m. by medical personnel. The woman was checked out by paramedics and taken into custody.

A large portion of Bassett Road is blocked from Windsor Drive and Electric Boulevard.

News 5 will update this story when new information becomes available.